Closing of downtown Wilmington Salvation Army could leave support gap until new facility opens

According to email communications WHQR obtained from the City of Wilmington, local stakeholders expressed concern about the closing’s impact on the region’s unhoused people.

The Good Shepherd Center is another shelter in Wilmington with a total bed capacity of 118 and is currently sheltering 80-85 children and adults nightly. The Salvation Army has a total bed capacity of 50, but is operating at around 35 due to covid policies. Representatives of Good Shepherd told the city that they do not have the capacity to absorb those who are going to be displaced during this closing.

WHQR reached out to leaders of The Salvation Army in the Wilmington region, who say that there is a plan in the works — but have not disclosed specifics.

WHQR reached out to leaders of The Salvation Army in the Wilmington region who provided a statement that read in part: “In anticipation of the sale in 2023, The Salvation Army is putting a plan in place to ensure we continue our support of the people in the most need, [and] serve alongside our community partners."

Martin Feurer, development director for The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear, provided the statement, and added that The Salvation Army would be willing to share details of their plan when it is finalized in late winter or early Spring.

While the City of Wilmington says it technically has no legal jurisdiction over the issue, Mayor Bill Saffo spoke to WHQR about the city’s dedication to solving the housing crisis:

“It's been a big initiative for the city of Wilmington. I think we've contributed over $4 million last year- it's a significant amount of money this year- for supportive housing and affordable housing in our community. … But the city of Wilmington is as aggressive as being at the table with this issue as any government in the area," Saffo said.

Saffo said that the city wasn't blindsided by the issue, and had be aware of the potential issue for a “long time." He added there are many organizations around Wilmington that are tackling the issue from different angles. The non-profit community here is strong, he said.

Recently, the City of Wilmington loaned Cape Fear Collective funds for a permanent supportive housing development, which could help with the situation. Supportive housing combines affordable units with wrap-around services, and is sometimes dedicated to provide long-term shelt for the chronically homeless.