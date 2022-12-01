© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Local

Coastal Horizons receives $96,000 from Trillium to address opioid addiction in rural areas

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published December 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST
Trillium and Coastal Horizons
WHQR
/
Cecelia Peers, Southern Regional Director of Trillium Health (left), and Margaret Weller-Stargell, CEO of Coastal Horizons (right) pose with a check together.

Tuesday, a Trillium Health representative presented a check to the CEO of Coastal Horizons to help them continue offering services in more rural nearby counties.

Cecelia Peers, Southern Regional Director of Trillium Health presented a check for $96,000 to Coastal Horizons. That money comes from settlement funds North Carolina received after Attorney General Josh Stein and other attorneys general took legal action against major drug companies.

The money is going to be mainly directed to Bladen and Columbus counties to help their mobile clinics reach more individuals suffering from Opioid Use Disorder. Peers spoke on the tangible effect the clinics have already had.

“And recently, with their two mobile clinics that are covering Brunswick, Columbus, and Bladen counties, they've been able to reach about 40 or 50 individuals with mental health and substance use disorders throughout those counties, per week, which is amazing," Peers said.

Margaret Weller-Stargell, CEO of Coastal Horizons, smiled when she received the check, saying the organization was grateful to be receiving this level of support.

“We are very honored to be receiving this funding that will allow us to continue what we do every day," Weller-Stargell said. "Our intent is to work with the underinsured, uninsured population and make sure that they get the appropriate care that they need.”

Weller-Stargell finished with a word of encouragement to those who may be suffering from addiction: “If we're in your community, we're here. And we're here to serve you.”

Local
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica