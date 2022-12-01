Coastal Horizons receives $96,000 from Trillium to address opioid addiction in rural areas

Cecelia Peers, Southern Regional Director of Trillium Health presented a check for $96,000 to Coastal Horizons. That money comes from settlement funds North Carolina received after Attorney General Josh Stein and other attorneys general took legal action against major drug companies.

The money is going to be mainly directed to Bladen and Columbus counties to help their mobile clinics reach more individuals suffering from Opioid Use Disorder. Peers spoke on the tangible effect the clinics have already had.

“And recently, with their two mobile clinics that are covering Brunswick, Columbus, and Bladen counties, they've been able to reach about 40 or 50 individuals with mental health and substance use disorders throughout those counties, per week, which is amazing," Peers said.

Margaret Weller-Stargell, CEO of Coastal Horizons, smiled when she received the check, saying the organization was grateful to be receiving this level of support.

“We are very honored to be receiving this funding that will allow us to continue what we do every day," Weller-Stargell said. "Our intent is to work with the underinsured, uninsured population and make sure that they get the appropriate care that they need.”

Weller-Stargell finished with a word of encouragement to those who may be suffering from addiction: “If we're in your community, we're here. And we're here to serve you.”

