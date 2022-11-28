"Last Piece of the Park": Mural artists wanted for Bijou Park

The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County are soliciting applications from artists with "experience and interest in collaborative, community-based mural projects that build social ties, represent diversity, and/or develop a sense of communal ownership of public spaces."

The project, which is called the "Last Piece of the Park," has a budget of $40,000. The stucco wall is over 94 feet long; roughly 34 feet of it is 21.5 feet tall, and about 60.5 feet of it is 16 feet tall.

Applications will be accepted until the January 1, 2023 deadline.

The winning design will be announced on February 15, 2023, and the project is slated for completion in mid-May 2023.