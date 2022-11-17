© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Authorities: Body of missing Wilmington teen located, murder charges expected for step-brother

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST
221116 Ben David and Donny Williams.jpg
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Wilmington Police Department Chief Donny Williams (left) and District Attorney Ben David (right) at a press conference on November 17, 2022.

The Wilmington Police Department today announced that the body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been found.

Miyonna was reported missing on November 2, and the police department arrested her step-brother, 25-year-old Jahreese Jones of Wilmington, less than a week later. His girlfriend, Randi Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice.

District Attorney Ben David said he expects to bring further charges, including murder charges.

"They have our commitment that we are going to do everything we can to make sure that she gets justice. And our condolences and prayers are with that entire family and her friends, and we know she has many," David said.

Law enforcement found Miyonna's body in Pender County, but David and Wilmington Police Department Chief Donny Williams wouldn’t provide further information about where, other than to say it was, “up there.”

Further information will come out in the trial, David said.

Williams thanked all those involved in the search, and noted the toll the case had taken on those involved.

This case has taken a mental toll on our personnel and for others directly involved. We will be following departmental protocol and referring all of our people for mental health follow-ups," Williams said.

Williams noted that WPD worked with a host of other agencies, including the Wilmington Fire Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Environmental Management, Brunswick County Search and Rescue, Pender County Sheriff's Office, and the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

