© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Wilmington will loan Cape Fear Collective funds for permanent supportive housing development

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published November 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
IMG_8113.jpg
Grace Vitaglione
/
Wilmington City Council voted to loan almost $700,000 for funding towards the rehabilitation of a permanent supportive housing development.

Wilmington City Council voted unanimously at their meeting on Tuesday to loan almost $700,000 to Cape Fear Collective for the rehabilitation of a permanent supportive housing development.

The loan will be forgivable after 20 years. City officials said this will help ensure Cape Fear Collective sticks to its promise of providing the housing for at least that long at an affordable level.

Cape Fear Collective is a non-profit that launched several years ago, focusing in part on affordable and special needs housing.

The city is using funds from a grant for responding to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic to supply the loan.

Community Development and Housing Planner Suzanne Rogers said rehabilitating the housing development, known as Driftwood, will have a big impact in the community.

“We know that there are people living in our community who need housing that they can afford and also need the supportive services," she said.

Driftwood will provide 15 units for people who are experiencing chronic homelessness and are disabled.

The units will be rented to people making less than 80% of the area’s median income. Renters won’t have to pay more than 30% of their income towards housing. Cape Fear Collective will provide up to $100,000 to cover any gaps in revenue.

Tags
Local Latest news
Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
See stories by Grace Vitaglione