Here's all of WHQR's 2022 election results coverage
From school board to state representatives, WHQR checked in with top-vote getters, spoke with key organizers, and looked ahead at how the election results might shape policy in the coming years.
You can find our report on all the preliminary results here — note, these results will not be finalized until the November 18 county canvass. You can find all of our coverage of the local races leading up to the election here.
State-level races:
- Incumbent Ted Davis defeats Amy Block DeLoach in preliminary results
- Incumbent Republican Michael Lee wins tough race for State Senate District 7
- Incumbents Evan Folds and Frank Meares win another term on Soil and Water Board
- Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18
- NC House Representative Frank Iler retains his seat
New Hanover County ballot items:
- Election 2022: Incumbent Zapple, former Carolina Beach Mayor Pierce win NHC commissioner race
- New Hanover County School Board flips to majority Republican
- Election 2022: New Hanover County voters say 'No' to the transit tax
Context and analysis:
- On the eve of the 2022 elections, a look at New Hanover County commissioner candidates’ campaign finances
- New Hanover County voters on why they came out to the polls
- Port City Politics: Will Knecht, New Hanover County GOP chair, is our guest, plus a sensitive story on WPD's racist cops
The Newsroom: The 2022 local election results: What happened, why, and what's next