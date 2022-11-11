© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Here's all of WHQR's 2022 election results coverage

WHQR
Published November 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST
From school board to state representatives, WHQR checked in with top-vote getters, spoke with key organizers, and looked ahead at how the election results might shape policy in the coming years.

You can find our report on all the preliminary results here — note, these results will not be finalized until the November 18 county canvass. You can find all of our coverage of the local races leading up to the election here.

State-level races:

New Hanover County ballot items:

Context and analysis:

