© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Incumbent Ted Davis defeats Amy Block DeLoach in preliminary results

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published November 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
Final Graphic, Election 2020.jpg
WHQR
/
Incumbent Republican Ted Davis will go on to serve his sixth full term after winning the race for NC House District 20.

Preliminary election results show Incumbent Republican Ted Davis defeating Democratic challenger Amy Block DeLoach in the race for North Carolina House District 20.

Ted Davis won 51% of the vote, while Amy Block DeLoach won 48%. Most of the precincts went to Davis, though DeLoach performed well in the parts of the district near Downtown Wilmington.

Davis said he’s looking forward to his sixth full term.

“I've always been on the forefront of trying to do job creation, of economic development, and move our state forward in a positive fashion," said Davis. "That's my record, and I stand on it and that's what I'm going to continue to do as long as I'm in Raleigh.”

Davis was appointed as a state representative by Governor Beverly Purdue in September 2012 and served as a New Hanover County commissioner for four terms before that.

These election results will be finalized Friday, November 18.

Local
Grace Vitaglione
Grace Vitaglione is a multimedia journalist, recently graduated from American University. I’m attracted to issues of inequity and my reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, I’ve investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast and produced student-led video stories.
See stories by Grace Vitaglione