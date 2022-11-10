Incumbent Ted Davis defeats Amy Block DeLoach in preliminary results

Ted Davis won 51% of the vote, while Amy Block DeLoach won 48%. Most of the precincts went to Davis, though DeLoach performed well in the parts of the district near Downtown Wilmington.

Davis said he’s looking forward to his sixth full term.

“I've always been on the forefront of trying to do job creation, of economic development, and move our state forward in a positive fashion," said Davis. "That's my record, and I stand on it and that's what I'm going to continue to do as long as I'm in Raleigh.”

Davis was appointed as a state representative by Governor Beverly Purdue in September 2012 and served as a New Hanover County commissioner for four terms before that.

These election results will be finalized Friday, November 18.