NC House Representative Frank Iler retains his seat

Iler was appointed to office in 2009, winning reelection in 2010 and the following five elections. He defeated Terashima by about 24 points.

Iler’s district, House District 17, covers Leland – and western and southeastern Brunswick County.

At a town hall hosted by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, Iler said what he’d like to work on first.

“Going forward, we'll lower tax rates even further on families and small businesses. I propose that we repeal the onerous 2% grocery tax. That'd be my first bill. It impacts those least able to pay it,” Iler said.

He said the Democrats are to blame for this tax.

While Iler has won based on prelimary results, the election is unofficial until the county’s canvass on November 18.

