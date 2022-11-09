© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NC House Representative Frank Iler retains his seat

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
WHQR/NC legislature image
Iler represents NC House District 17

North Carolina House Representative Frank Iler has won his seventh term beating Democrat Eric Terashima.

Iler was appointed to office in 2009, winning reelection in 2010 and the following five elections. He defeated Terashima by about 24 points.

State Board of Elections
Iler’s district, House District 17, covers Leland – and western and southeastern Brunswick County.

At a town hall hosted by WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily, Iler said what he’d like to work on first.

“Going forward, we'll lower tax rates even further on families and small businesses. I propose that we repeal the onerous 2% grocery tax. That'd be my first bill. It impacts those least able to pay it,” Iler said.

He said the Democrats are to blame for this tax.

While Iler has won based on prelimary results, the election is unofficial until the county’s canvass on November 18.

