© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18

WHQR | By Camille Mojica
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
Final Graphic, Election 2020.jpg

Last night after all 17 precincts in North Carolina House District 18 were in, incumbent Deb Butler spoke to WHQR about how she felt about the results.

“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.

She pulled ahead in the more densely populated areas of downtown Wilmington, while Hinnant dominated in the more rural precincts.

Butler says there is a lot of unfinished work to do and she’s working towards a “brighter future for North Carolina.”

“And I'm very excited to be a part of it and I will represent New Hanover County to the best of my ability," she said.

Results will not be official until the county canvass on November 18.

Local
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica