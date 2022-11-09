Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18

“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.

She pulled ahead in the more densely populated areas of downtown Wilmington, while Hinnant dominated in the more rural precincts.

Butler says there is a lot of unfinished work to do and she’s working towards a “brighter future for North Carolina.”

“And I'm very excited to be a part of it and I will represent New Hanover County to the best of my ability," she said.

Results will not be official until the county canvass on November 18.