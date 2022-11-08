© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Tropical storm Nicole may bring rain and winds this week

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST
Screenshot 2022-11-07 at 17-31-11 WeeklyBriefing11722.pptx - WeeklyBriefing11722.pdf.png
National Weather Service
/
This graphic shows the likely path of the storm's center as it progresses up the Southeastern coast.

Subtropical storm Nicole may bring strong winds, hazardous seas, coastal flooding and heavy rain to the southeastern North Carolina coast starting late Tuesday or early Wednesday this week.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds ahead of the storm will be on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Those impacts are expected to subside during Thursday and Friday.

It’s not known yet how strong the storm itself will be when it reaches the Cape Fear region this weekend. Meteorologist Rachel Gross-Zouzias said that could mean an increase in wind and rain — but there’s still uncertainty.

“Right now [it] looks like rainfall Friday and should last into Saturday; by Saturday afternoon to the evening, we should start seeing our northwest winds and some cooling and drying into the latter half of the weekend," said Gross-Zouzias.

She said Tuesday could also have some risk for fires, with high winds and dry air in the region.

Grace Vitaglione
Grace Vitaglione is a multimedia journalist, recently graduated from American University. I’m attracted to issues of inequity and my reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, I’ve investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast and produced student-led video stories.
