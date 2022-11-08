Tropical storm Nicole may bring rain and winds this week

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds ahead of the storm will be on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Those impacts are expected to subside during Thursday and Friday.

It’s not known yet how strong the storm itself will be when it reaches the Cape Fear region this weekend. Meteorologist Rachel Gross-Zouzias said that could mean an increase in wind and rain — but there’s still uncertainty.

“Right now [it] looks like rainfall Friday and should last into Saturday; by Saturday afternoon to the evening, we should start seeing our northwest winds and some cooling and drying into the latter half of the weekend," said Gross-Zouzias.

She said Tuesday could also have some risk for fires, with high winds and dry air in the region.