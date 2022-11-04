© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published November 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
The last day for early voting is Saturday, Nov. 5, with polls closing at 3 p.m. Voters can go to any of the county’s five one-stop sites to vote early.

Voters can also register to vote on the same day at one-stop voting, as long as they bring proof of address. That can be a photo ID, or a document showing the name and current address of the applicant. Electronic versions are fine as long as they’re from the original source, like a utility bill.

You can find locations and operating hours of New Hanover County early voting sites here.

Mailed absentee ballots are due Nov. 14, but must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8.

There is no photo identification required for this year’s midterm elections.

Voters who were formerly incarcerated are also now eligible to vote, even if they’re still on probation or parole.

