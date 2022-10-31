Proposed change to Wilmington’s land-use code could facilitate relocation of ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ mural

In September, City Council voted it would remove the 'Black Lives Do Matter' mural by the end of the year. The mural, which was put up in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, was originally intended to stand for a year, but was given a one-year extension in 2021.

Related: After tense debate, Wilmington votes 5-2 to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign

The mural was contentious, with critics saying the precedent of government speech could encourage other groups to pressure the city to support their political (or politicized) statements. Supporters, including city council members Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett, called it an important sign of the city’s support for the Black community.

On Tuesday night, city council will consider a proposed ‘update’ to its land development code (LCD) — including an amendment to ‘signage standards’ that weren’t properly written in the city’s recent LDC update.

One part of the update, if approved, would “modify mural standards to differentiate between those containing commercial copy and those classified as ‘art.’” It would create standards for ‘art’ and allow art in all zoning districts.

According to a city spokesperson, “the BLDM [Black Lives Do Matter] installation would be considered “art” under the proposed changes and would be allowed as such in any zoning district.”

An approved update to the LDC would create many more options on where the mural would be allowed. But it doesn’t create a specific new home for it and would not mollify concerns about other groups pursuing their own government-sanctioned speech if it were placed on public property.

City Council meets 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1. You can watch online on the city's YouTube page.