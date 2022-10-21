New Hanover County Commissioner Town Hall: Housing, fiscal responsibility, and taxes
Our town hall featured questions for the four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — facing off for two seats on New Hanover County Commission. On this episode, we'll unpack their responses to tough questions from reporters, and provide some analysis, context, and fact checking.
The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passarreti (Port City Daily) posed those candidate-specific questions, and gave voice to the audience questions so they could press for follow-up.
Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachman unpack it all in episode.
Below: Watch the town hall
