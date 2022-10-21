© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New Hanover County Commissioner Town Hall: Housing, fiscal responsibility, and taxes

WHQR | By Ben Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published October 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT
Our town hall featured questions for the four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — facing off for two seats on New Hanover County Commission. On this episode, we'll unpack their responses to tough questions from reporters, and provide some analysis, context, and fact checking.

The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passarreti (Port City Daily) posed those candidate-specific questions, and gave voice to the audience questions so they could press for follow-up.

Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachman unpack it all in episode.

Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
