Controversial Army Corps of Engineers decision to allow yearlong dredging struck down in court

For many years, dredging limitations were in place to protect sea turtles and sturgeons from being maimed or killed by hopper dredging. These animals are protected federally, and the Corps historically limited hopper dredging projects to the winter months, when the wildlife is less abundant in North Carolina waters.

WHQR previously reported on the Corps’ decision to remove those limitations in 2021 and allow yearlong dredging, leading to protests from wildlife and environmental advocates.

The decision led to at least four sea turtle deaths by late August of 2021.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit on behalf of the conservation groups Cape Fear River Watch , North Carolina Wildlife Federation, and Defenders of Wildlife in response.

The Corps had argued the shift would increase efficiency — improving navigability and safety for commercial vessels while reducing costs for taxpayers.

But the Court held that the Corps failed to analyze potential impacts on wildlife, especially in regards to endangered species, and failed to consider the effects of removing the dredging windows, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.