Watch and listen to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidate town hall

The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passaretti posed those candidate-specific questions.

The candidates are career firefighter and EMT Tom Toby (R), incumbent Rob Zapple (D), former Carolina Beach mayor LeAnn Pierce (R), and law enforcement veteran Travis Robinson (D).