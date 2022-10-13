© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Watch and listen to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidate town hall

WHQR
Published October 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
221012 BOC candidates.jpg
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
2022 Board of Commissioners candidates, from left: LeAnn Pierce (R), Travis Robinson (D), Tom Toby (R), and Rob Zapple (D).

On Wednesday night, WHQR, WECT, and Port City Daily hosted four candidates for a roughly 90-minute town hall.

The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passaretti posed those candidate-specific questions.

The candidates are career firefighter and EMT Tom Toby (R), incumbent Rob Zapple (D), former Carolina Beach mayor LeAnn Pierce (R), and law enforcement veteran Travis Robinson (D).

Tags
Local Latest news