Three PFAS takeaways from this week: Communication issues, well testing, and water heaters

Flush your water heater. That’s the advice DEQ representative Michael Scott had for well owners who’ve recently received filters for PFAS, but it applies to anyone on municipal water that’s now at non-detect levels, too.

"We have heard people talk about the sediment in their water heater, and that could be a potential source where [PFAS] could be housed," he said.

This was the first time DEQ has held an in-person info session about well testing in the Cape Fear Region, after months of limited information getting to residents.

DEQ put some blame on Chemours for the communication problems- the company is supposed to take calls from residents and respond within three days, but has apparently been missing that deadline.

"We talked to them almost daily, meaning the Chemours company," Scott explained. "They should call you back within three days, if you leave a message. That obviously did not happen, so we will let them know.”

But other attendees said DEQ has failed to get back to them as well- one resident said he’d sent three letters to DEQ, and had received nothing in return. That lack of communication frustrated residents, but they also commended the agency for showing up to explain things this time.

DEQ was very detailed about Chemours causing the contamination, the consent order requiring they rectify it, and just what rights residents have. Well owners who want more information can find out on the DEQ website.