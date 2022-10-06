Courts decline to block Marcia Morgan's ads in tough Senate 9 race against Michael Lee

Editor's note: This article will be updated with comment from Marcia Morgan's campaign when it is received.

Lee filed the complaint earlier this week, claiming that his Democratic challenger was running false and defamatory ads.

Morgan’s ads accused Lee of having used his political office to secure beneficial land-use decisions for his real estate clients. Specifically, the ads accused Lee of securing City of Wilmington approval for The Avenue, a major mixed-use development on Military Cutoff in 2018 — over the objection of city planners.

City staff did express concerns about the project, including traffic issues. However, Mayor Bill Saffo later issued a public statement categorically denying that Lee used his political position to influence the city’s decision.

Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham ruled that Lee’s defamation claims can go forward to a trial. While she did not agree to grant an immediate injunction to stop the ads, Morgan’s attorney told the court the ads would be discontinued as of today, according to Lee's campaign.

Morgan’s campaign has not yet responded to the ruling. Earlier this week, her campaign issued a statement saying she stood by the claims in her advertisements and was prepared to defend them in court.