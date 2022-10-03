Sen. Michael Lee files suit against Marcia Morgan to block campaign ads

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Republican State Senator Michael Lee has filed a legal complaint against Marcia Morgan, the Democrat challenging him in the upcoming general election for State Senate District 9.

Lee is asking the courts to issue an injunction, preventing some of Morgan’s campaign ads from running. His legal representatives have also issued cease and desist orders to local television stations, including WECT and WWAY.

Those ads accuse Lee of using his political position to benefit the clients he serves as an attorney. Specifically, the ads accuse Lee of securing City of Wilmington approval for The Avenue, a major mixed-use development on Military Cutoff in 2018 — over the objection of city planners.

City staff did express concerns about the project, including traffic issues. However, Mayor Bill Saffo later issued a public statement categorically denying that Lee used his political position to influence the city’s decision.

In a statement, Morgan responded, accusing Lee of being part of “many of the development deals that have caused … out-of-control growth and burdened our roadways.” Morgan said she stood behind the facts in her ads and welcomed the opportunity to defend them through the legal process.

A hearing is expected soon to consider a temporary injunction.

