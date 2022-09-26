Wilmington Police Department investigating multiple shootings: Two dead, two injured, five arrested

On Friday morning, an adult male and juvenile female were shot near south 13th street and Ann Street, near Williston Middle School. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon there was a fatal shooting on the 1200-block of Buckingham Avenue, near the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road. 18-year-old Jailin Tilghman-Deablo was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. Four people were arrested over the weekend and charged with his killing. Police said Tilghman-Deablo was the brother of Chance Deablo, who was sentenced in April to at least four years in prison for the school shooting that took place at New Hanover High School last summer.

A second fatal shooting took place on the 500 Block of Anderson Street, near McRae Street and Portia Hines Park. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a 17 year old was shot, and later died from their injuries. Police have arrested another 17-year-old for the murder. Neither the victim or suspect have been named by police.

According to WPD, these cases are not believed to have a relationship to one another. WPD is asking for the public’s help: Tips can be called in at 910-343-3609 or sent anonymously on Tip 411.

