New Hanover County commissioners will again consider development on Cape Fear River's western bank

Next month, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will revisit developing the western bank of the Cape Fear River.

Commissioners will consider changing land-use rules for development across the water from downtown Wilmington. Much of that debate has centered around Battleship Point, a proposed development just north of the Battleship North Carolina, which would include three 240-foot buildings.

Developers argue the project can be completed sustainably and will stimulate considerable economic growth in the region. Critics have voiced concerns about flooding, respect for the location’s cultural history, and the impact on the skyline — noting the proposal is nearly 50 feet taller than the former PPD headquarters, the tallest building in Wilmington.

Developers say the project will only be financially viable if officials increase the height allowance from 75 feet to 240. But even though that height is permitted in nearby areas — including a district further upriver, just south of the Isabel Holmes bridge — it’s not clear if commissioners are willing to go that high for this specific project in this particular area.

Commissioners last met in late March to workshop the issue, but didn’t finalize any decisions. They’ll meet again on August 18 at 2 p.m. to continue the discussion. The meeting will be available to the public and media live on NHCTV at Spectrum Cable channel 13, NHCTV.com, and YouTube.com/NewHanoverCo.