No monkeypox in New Hanover yet, but the county is prepared

There are 20 cases of monkeypox in North Carolina so far, with no confirmed cases yet in New Hanover County. Still, the pandemic response team is getting ready in case that changes, particularly because the World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

Even so, NHC epidemiologist Ian Appling says Monkeypox is not a major threat to the general population.

"Monkeypox has a fairly low R0 ratio, which is the reproductive rate of a virus," he said. "Much lower than the level for the current variants of Covid-19, and lower than Smallpox. While the virus may also spread through respiratory droplets, according to recent studies, it seems that direct contact with infectious rashes or bodily fluids are the main vector."

In some ways, the spread of the disease in the United States has resembled a sexually transmitted illness, because it has stayed largely in the community of men who have sex with men. But that's incidental, Appling said.

"It is not solely something that can be spread in the MSM community. It is something that we have seen a significant spread throughout the endemic countries," he said. In Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, and other areas that have seen a rise in infections, it's the entire population being impacted, regardless of age, gender, or sexuality.

Surface transfers are possible, but the virus only remains potent for about 24 hours. So even if you sat in the same seat as an infectious person, Appling said, the probability of transmission remains low.

The state has provided New Hanover County with a limited number of monkeypox vaccines. The county's pandemic ops team is sharing them with other health departments in the Cape Fear Region as needed, but they're currently limited to a specific population who are eligible.

That includes:



Certain healthcare workers and public health workers.

Those who've had close physical contact with a positive case of monkeypox in the last 14 days

MSM who've had sexual contact with multiple trans or male partners in the last 90 days

MSM who've been diagnosed with an STI in the last 90 days.

MSM who are taking PrEP.

To determine your own eligibility, call Pandemic Operations at 910-798-6800.