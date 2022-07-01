Olson-Boseman's problems persist, Minnicozzi quits race, Leland's wings clipped
On this episode: the North Carolina State Bar says New Hanover County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman mismanaged client funds and then lied about it — and they're not letting the issue go. Plus, Jason Minnicozzi was the Democratic candidate preparing to take on Republican incumbent Michael Lee for State Senate District 7... until he wasn't. And, Leland's aspirations for expanding its boundaries get checked by the state.
Links:
- The latest trouble for Julia Olson-Boseman: Judge to rule in county commissioner’s contempt case on July 18
- And some background: County leader’s failure to provide financial documents could lead to criminal contempt of court
- Jason Minnicozzi steps down: Accused of predatory abuse of power, state senate candidate Jason Minnicozzi withdraws, blaming financial issues
- And some background on the tough race for District 7: New NC maps will make New Hanover state senate fight tough on newcomer Democrat
- The latest on Leland annexation: Bill passes in House and Senate that would tighten Leland’s annexation rules
Background on the bill, Leland, H2GO, and annexation: Sen. Rabon files bill that would strip Leland of annexation authority