New Hanover County's Health and Human Services to host 'Medicaid Health Fair'

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
 New Hanover County Health and Human Services (HHS) is hosting a Medicaid Health Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. The event will take place at the HHS building at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

Medicaid health plan representatives will be there to answer questions and talk about benefits and enrollment information. In addition, residents will be able to learn about the Healthy Opportunities Program, a free program for eligible Medicaid recipients, where HHS staff are offering fruit and vegetable vouchers, cooking classes, and nutrition services. Other safety information will also be available at the event.

Participants can attend at any time during the day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is hosted by HHS and sponsored and coordinated by The North Carolina Enrollment Broker.

For more information on Medicaid Managed Care, visit NCMedicaidPlans.gov, or call 1-833-870-5500. For local information on applying for Medicaid, visit SocialServices.NHCgov.com.  

