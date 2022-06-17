The Harbor will reopen: Wilmington's only state-funded medical detox facility to get new location

The Harbor was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues. After operating for decades, the Harbor closed in late 2021 after its lease ran up — despite the best efforts of local officials.

According to Trillium, the facility’s new location will include 16 detox beds, run by Asheville-based RHA Health. It will also include a residential space for transitional housing, with individuals overseen by Leading Into New Communities (LINC), a Wilmington-based nonprofit that provides a host of services centered around helping men and women returning from incarceration.

The exact location and opening date have not been announced yet, but according to officials it will be located near sober-living housing, medical offices, and public transportation. Trillium is the non-profit tasked with dispersing state and federal funding for mental health and substance abuse programs in a 28-county region of eastern North Carolina region, including New Hanover County.

