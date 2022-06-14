© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

New Hanover County and Novant seeking resident input for survey

WHQR
Published June 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services, in collaboration with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, is asking residents to provide feedback aimed at improving community health by taking part in the 2022 Community Health Opinion Survey.

The anonymous and confidential survey is part of the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). It’s conducted every three years to determine the health needs of the community.

Residents can fill the survey out until July 1 — you can find it here.

For more information about the Community Health Needs Assessment process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, please contact Health Education and Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Diana Hills at 910-798-6761.

