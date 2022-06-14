New Hanover County and Novant seeking resident input for survey
New Hanover County Health and Human Services, in collaboration with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, is asking residents to provide feedback aimed at improving community health by taking part in the 2022 Community Health Opinion Survey.
The anonymous and confidential survey is part of the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). It’s conducted every three years to determine the health needs of the community.
Residents can fill the survey out until July 1 — you can find it here.
For more information about the Community Health Needs Assessment process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, please contact Health Education and Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Diana Hills at 910-798-6761.