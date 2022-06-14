City of Wilmington to host 'career fair' with dozens of open positions

The City of Wilmington career fair will highlight positions in the Community Services and Public Services departments — with "dozens" of open positions, according to the city. Community Services include code enforcement, community development, and parks & recreation. Public Services include recycling and trash, streets and sidewalks, public buildings, stormwater, and sustainability.

Open positions include construction, parks and landscape, buildings and facilities, recycling and trash services, and more. Equipment will be on display for attendees to get a better idea about the type of work that they will be doing for the community.

The city offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package. Spanish translators will be available. Children are welcome to attend with their parents or guardians. Individuals who attend the career fair will be given priority consideration for openings.

The career fair will be held on Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. - noon at Legion Stadium, 2149 Carolina Beach Road. Individuals can apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees.