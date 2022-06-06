Accidental fire at Mill Creek Court displaces people and their pets, no serious injuries
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, 11 people and 11 pets were displaced by the fire, which investigators say was caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials."
According to WFD, "on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., crews were called to an apartment building on Mill Creek Court. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames. Crews were alerted that someone was trapped on the second-floor balcony, and the firefighters quickly got them out of harm’s way. "
WFD said the resident was pulled from the building, taken to the hospital, and is now expected to recover. Firefighters also rescued two pets — a dog and a cat — from the building. In a Facebook post, WFD wrote "we are thankful no one was seriously injured in this incident."
Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Below: Footage shared by the WFD.