Accidental fire at Mill Creek Court displaces people and their pets, no serious injuries

According to WFD, "on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., crews were called to an apartment building on Mill Creek Court. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames. Crews were alerted that someone was trapped on the second-floor balcony, and the firefighters quickly got them out of harm’s way. "

WFD said the resident was pulled from the building, taken to the hospital, and is now expected to recover. Firefighters also rescued two pets — a dog and a cat — from the building. In a Facebook post, WFD wrote "we are thankful no one was seriously injured in this incident."

Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Below: Footage shared by the WFD.