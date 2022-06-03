© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Hampstead 'Boogaloo Boi' sentenced on terrorism charges in Minneapolis

North Carolina Public Radio
Published June 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Boojahideen-DOJ.jpg
U.S. Department of Justice
/
WHQR
From the federal complaint filed by the DOJ, a social media post by one of two suspects reading “I want you to join the United States ‘Boojahideen.’

The second of two self-described members of an anti-government extremist group accused in Minnesota of dealing firearm components to informants acting as members of Hamas is headed to prison. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of Hampstead, North Carolina, to four years behind bars.

