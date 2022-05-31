This week on The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's cyclists and pedestrians?

The city of Wilmington and New Hanover County like to promote walking and biking as healthy, safe ways to get around the community. But the infrastructure of the region makes those choices very dangerous.

On this week's episode, we’ll dig into those statistics and talk about the individuals who’ve lost their lives, or had them disrupted, after being struck by vehicles on Wilmington's streets. And we’ll hear about how infrastructure could be redesigned to keep citizens safe — on foot, or on wheels.