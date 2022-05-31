© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
This week on The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's cyclists and pedestrians?

Published May 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
A WHQR investigation discovered that Wilmington is one the most dangerous North Carolina cities to walk or bike in — and some streets are deadlier than others. Guest host Kelly Kenoyer explores why that is, and what can be done.

The city of Wilmington and New Hanover County like to promote walking and biking as healthy, safe ways to get around the community. But the infrastructure of the region makes those choices very dangerous.

On this week's episode, we’ll dig into those statistics and talk about the individuals who’ve lost their lives, or had them disrupted, after being struck by vehicles on Wilmington's streets. And we’ll hear about how infrastructure could be redesigned to keep citizens safe — on foot, or on wheels.

