Wilmington City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark arrested for early-morning DWI
According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office records, Councilman Rivenbark was arrested in Leland for driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain lane control.
This is a developing story.
According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Rivenbark was arrested around 1:45 a.m. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11, over the legal .08 limit.
Rivenbark was released without a cash bond payment after a judge accepted a "written promise" to appear in court, according to BCSO. His next scheduled court date is June 27.
WHQR has asked Rivenbark for a comment on the arrest and will update this article if any is received.