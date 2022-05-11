© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmington City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark arrested for early-morning DWI

WHQR
Published May 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office records, Councilman Rivenbark was arrested in Leland for driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain lane control.

This is a developing story.

According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Rivenbark was arrested around 1:45 a.m. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.11, over the legal .08 limit.

Rivenbark was released without a cash bond payment after a judge accepted a "written promise" to appear in court, according to BCSO. His next scheduled court date is June 27.

WHQR has asked Rivenbark for a comment on the arrest and will update this article if any is received.

