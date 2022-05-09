This week on The Newsroom: The StarNews report on Wilmington's segregated schools and neighborhoods

We’ll talk about the jarring key takeaway from the series – that there are two drastically different worlds in Wilmington, and which one you live in determines the quality of your education. Plus, a look at the history of segregated neighborhoods and the ‘neighborhood schools’ policy that came from it. And we’ll talk about some of the possible solutions the reporting is pointing to, and what’s still left to be explored.

A return to segregation: Neighborhood schools policy fuels inequities, erases New Hanover's progress

A never-ending cycle: Educator sees firsthand inequities caused by racial segregation in schools