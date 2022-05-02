Town Hall for NHC Commissioner primary candidates: Send us your questions!

The Town Hall events will feature Republican and Democratic candidates for the 2022 Board of Commissioners primary race in New Hanover County. Moderators will ask questions from our newsrooms and the public, including questions from attendees and questions we receive online prior to the event here.

The free event will be held at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station auditorium at 502 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Free parking is available at the college and on-street parking is free downtown after 6:30 p.m.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners - Tuesday, May 3, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

