© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

New Hanover County wants public input on proposed ¼-cent 'transportation sales tax'

WHQR
Published April 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
MicrosoftTeams-image-11-768x427.png
New Hanover County
/
WHQR

During next week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the public will have the chance to weigh in on a proposal to put a ¼-cent sales tax on the ballot in November.

According to the county, the proposed sales tax would generate $144 million over ten years if approved, coming from an additional 25 cents on every $100 purchase in New Hanover County — with some exceptions, like groceries, gas, and prescriptions. Currently, the combined state tax and county sales tax in New Hanover is 7%, with county tax at 2%. The proposed increase would raise that combined rate to 7.25%.

The current plan would divide the money up, with roughly 40% going to bike and pedestrian paths in the city and county, 15% going to rail realignment, and 45% going to WAVE and Bus Rapid Transit. That could change at the will of the commissioners in the future — but the funding would have to be for public transportation, and couldn’t be used to substitute for existing funding for programs.

Related: NHC commissioners will vote on whether to add 1/4-cent sales tax to November ballot

State law requires the county to hold a public hearing as part of the ballot process. According to the county, “ Individuals interested in providing comments should attend the meeting, which will be held at the New Hanover County Courthouse (24 North 3rd Street, Room 301) and begin at 4 p.m.” The public may also view the meeting live at NHCTV.com, YouTube, and Spectrum Cable channel 13.

Only those physically present at the Monday, May 2 meeting will have their comments added to the public record — but those that cannot make it to the meeting should contact county commissioners directly (you can find contact information here or reach all five commissioners at this address: nhccommissioners@nhcgov.com).

After hearing the public comments, commissioners will decide whether or not to include the sales tax increase on the November ballot. If it receives more than 50% of the vote, it will pass – but the final decision is still up to the board of commissioners, who would need to take another vote after the general election to implement the tax.

Tags

Local Latest news