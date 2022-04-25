© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Commissioner Olson-Boseman says she has now paid fines, filed overdue campaign finance paperwork

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
Julia Olson-Boseman.JPG
New Hanover County
/
NHC
New Hanover County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman.

For years, Julia Olson-Boseman, currently chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education, had failed to register as the treasurer of her campaign committee, take mandatory training, file campaign finance reports — and to pay over $2,000 in fines. On Monday morning, Olson-Boseman said she was correcting those issues.

Issues with Olson-Boseman's campaign committee stem back to 2018 when her treasurer became ill (and later passed away in 2021). Over the next several years, she failed to file five separate reports.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) issued $2,3000 in fines but Olson-Boseman never paid them. Despite state laws requiring that NSCBE shut down non-compliant committees — and take civil action to recover unpaid fines — NCSBE never took action. Olson-Boseman's committee was labeled 'non-compliant,' but remained active heading into the 2022 election season. A spokesperson for NSCBE said that was because such actions are prohibitively costly and time-consuming.

Today, Olson-Boseman wrote in an email, "[a]ll 5 reports were filed this morning, check for fine was mailed and mandatory training is complete. I've updated my address with the State Board of Elections."

Olson-Boseman, who had previously stated that her campaign was searching for a new treasurer, added, "I have not been able to find a treasurer so I just did it myself."

The North Carolina State Board of Elections confirmed that Olson-Boseman had completed the "Campaign Finance Mandatory Compliance Training." The New Hanover County Board of Elections confirmed Olson-Boseman had filed five missing reports — which are now loaded on the county's BOE site.

Olson-Boseman's filings state that her cash-on-hand balance has remained $548.60 for several years and that her committee has not received any campaign donations or disbursed any funds since at least 2019.

