Town Halls for NHC School Board and Commissioner primary candidates: Send us your questions

The Town Hall events will feature Republican and Democratic candidates for the 2022 Board of Education and Board of Commissioners primary races in New Hanover County. Moderators will ask questions from our newsrooms and the public, including questions from attendees and questions we receive online prior to the event here.

The two events will both be held at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station auditorium at 502 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.

New Hanover County Board of Education - Tuesday, April 27, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners - Tuesday, May 3, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Free Parking: 111 spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis in our Visitor Lot at 2nd and Walnut Streets. Please inform your guests of this information. No parking passes are required.

