This week on The Newsroom: The four Democratic primary candidates for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District
This week on The Newsroom, conversations with the Democratic primary candidates for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District: Yushonda Midgette, Charles E. Evans, Steve Miller, and Charles Graham.
All four candidates are competing in the primary, hoping to take on the winner of the GOP primary — incumbent David Rouzer or challenger — Max Southworth-Beckwith in the general election.
We’ll get to know the candidates, hear their plans for the primary and general elections, and ask what they’d like to do in Washington if they get the chance.