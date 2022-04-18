Don't be alarmed by flame, noise, and gas smell in northwestern New Hanover County this week
Piedmont Natural Gas is notifying businesses and residents in the northwestern part of the county to avoid alarming people and to cut down on unnecessary 911 and emergency calls.
Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing routine infrastructure maintenance over the next week in the northwestern part of the county, at 3405 Fredrickson Road,
near the intersection of I-140 and Highway 421.
According to Piedmont, the work includes the use of a large vertical pipe, called a flare stack, that may produce a large visible flame and loud noise. The work may also produce a whistling sound and the smell of natural gas.
Barring weather delays, the work is expected to be conducted between Tuesday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 26.