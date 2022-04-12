© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

This week on The Newsroom: Democratic primary candidates for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office

WHQR
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
newsroom_logo.png

On this episode: conversations with the Democratic primary candidates for New Hanover County Sheriff — career police officer Kelvin Hargrove and incumbent Sheriff Ed McMahon.

Hargrove retired from the Wilmington Police Department as a Captain after 29 years of service and has said he's wanted the chance to run the Sheriff's Office for decades. McMahon has been unchallenged since 2014 and said he has more to give in the office.

We’ll cover everything from community relationships and community violence to funding and retaining employees — plus a few words on what the county Sheriff does, and why it’s important.

Local