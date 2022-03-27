© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Cape Fear Collective receives $12.1 million in investments towards affordable housing, pilot project focusing on non-medical community needs

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published March 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Cape Fear Collective .png
CFC
/
WHQR
Cape Fear Collective a local nonprofit in Wilmington striving to maintain affordable housing in the region.

Cape Fear Collective received $12.1 million in investments from several banks to support affordable housing in the Wilmington region. The nonprofit has also expanded its team by hiring a New Director of Programs and adding two members to its housing team.

Cape Fear Collective is a nonprofit whose mission includes maintaining affordable housing in Wilmington. In 2021, CFC created Cape Fear Collective Ventures — the program uses private investments to renovate properties or buy units once they become available.

Live Oak Bank, First National Bank, and First Citizens are among the banks that contributed to the investment. CFC Interim CEO Meaghan Dennison said the new investment will allow Cape Fear Collective to continue providing affordable housing and also open opportunities for home ownership.

“Our goal is to help transition some renters into homeowners, if that's the path they want to take, but at a minimum, improve the housing stock and preserve affordable housing,” she said.

Cape Fear Collective also has a pilot called HOP, Healthy Opportunities Pilot in contract with Community Care of Lower Cape Fear. The program focuses on improving health outcomes and lowering healthcare costs in the areas of food, transportation, housing, and interpersonal violence — and can tap into Medicaid funding to do that.

Cara Stretch, who was recently hired as the new Director of Programs, says the pilot will help Cape Fear Collective understand the needs of the community better.

“I think this will end up being really valuable — how we use the data to influence user policy. We just know that these social determinants of health are so incredibly important, and actually improving the lives of our community members,” she said.

Cape Fear Collective currently has over $16 million in investments which translates into over 100 affordable housing units, with a majority in New Hanover County.

Tags

Local Latest news
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
See stories by Ashley Brown