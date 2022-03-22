This week on The Newsroom: A deep dive on the science and politics of PFAS

We'll dig into PFAS and GenX — the chemical scourges of the Cape Fear region, and a major cause of anxiety since the StarNews broke the story in 2017 that they were present, in high concentrations, in the river and couldn't be filtered out by existing equipment.

Since then, we've developed new filter technology and learned more about the history of GenX and its chemical siblings.

We've also learned about the politics behind PFAS and the administrative failures to regulate them. Whistleblowers, industry pressure, political wrangling, and the distinct scent of corruption — we'll touch on all of it.

And we'll ask: are things getting better? After all, North Carolina’s own Michael Regan is the new head of the EPA. So what will he do to fix the problems plaguing our community?