New Hanover County GOP censures Board of Education Chair Stephanie Kraybill

The New Hanover County Republican Party voted on the censure at its Tuesday evening county convention. Kraybill wasn't alone — the county party also voted to censure North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr for their lack of "financial responsibility."

Will Knecht, chair of the county’s Republican party, said the unanimous party vote wasn’t personal, but called it essential because Kraybill did was not “aligned with Republican values.”

Knecht cited the frustration of parents over not having a say in several issues at the New Hanover County Schools district, including the approach to returning — or not returning — to in-class instruction due to Covid, an issue which didn't always play out along party lines. Knecht also noted parents' concern over what he called ‘indoctrination,’ referring to social-emotional learning and DEI initiatives. (The county GOP has posted about its concerns on this issue on its website, including this post about critical race theory).

While Kraybill said she had no warning from her party about the censure she said she was not concerned about it. She said she'd heard Knecht's public statements — speaking to Nick Craig on 980 The WAAV on Wednesday morning — about the censure and while they weren't specific, she says her stances on returning to school, masking, and the district’s transgender athlete policy likely drew the ire of the GOP. After a contentious meeting last June, the Kraybill was one of the five votes approving a new policy allowing middle school students to play on the sports team that fits their gender identity.

“My guess is it's about going back to school in the fall — January 21, was our first decision, to not send kids back to school. So that, and then the masks, and I think the transgender thing just basically threw them over the edge. And again, that [decision] was made, because you can't marginalize any group of students. So those three things I think, are the biggest," Kraybill said.

Kraybill said she’d considered running with a different party affiliation in the past. She placed fifth behind four winning candidates in the 2010 Republican primary for the Board of Education — but then watched as Elizabeth Redenbaugh, who left the GOP for the Democratic party in 2011, drew concerted criticism from establishment Republicans.

Still, Kraybill describes herself as an independent-minded person — and said she made the party, and chair Will Knecht, aware of this when they recruited her.

“I am not a party-line voter on everything. I'm not, you know, go pull the ticket, you know, the Republican ticket, so that we elect all Republicans, I like to think I like to analyze, I like to make my own decisions… I think the Republican Party was just not happy with me on this because I dared to step out of the box, analyze things for what they are, and then make a decision based on that. So that's what I think," Kraybill said.

The censure wont block a future run as a HOP candidate, but it does mean garnering support from the party will be tough. Kraybill said she feels the censure means that, if she runs again in 2024, she’ll have to change her party, although she said she's "not thinking that far out" right now. She added that, in the meantime, Tuesday's censure won’t impact how she votes.

