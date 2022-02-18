StoryCorps Mobile Tour Wilmington: Good grammar, love, and the Bean

From StoryCorps Mobile Tour’s stop in Wilmington last year, we bring you a conversation between wife and husband Megan and Paul Layton — they reminisce about how they came to be a couple – and about getting to know each other on a deeper level. They also recall Megan’s pregnancy story and how they chose their son’s nickname.

Since its founding in 2003, StoryCorps has recorded countless intimate conversations across the country – all of which are archived in the Library of Congress, and many of which you’ve probably heard on NPR.

Stay tuned to WHQR for more from StoryCorps Wilmington, featuring stories from all walks of life in the Cape Fear region.

