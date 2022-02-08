'If this could happen to him, it could happen to anyone': Support The Port speaks out after founder injured in shooting

Harrison was injured when an unknown suspect or suspects fired into a crowd of people on North 31 Street during a celebration of life event for Devin Williams, who himself was gunned down last month on the same street.

The Wilmington Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Chief Donny Williams responded late Monday morning, calling the violence ‘unacceptable,' asking for the public's help, and sharing his anger and frustration.

“Whoever did this, you are a lowdown dirty coward," Williams said in a video statement Monday.

Tuesday, the board of directors of Support The Port released a statement about the incident, saying they were "saddened by the shooting that resulted in founder and Executive Director Cedric Harrison and three other innocent bystanders, including a child, being injured on Sunday evening. "

The board members said they were relieved that all the victims involved will recover, and reaffirmed the non-profit's "urgent work of addressing Wilmington's painful history and legacy of racial injustice that planted the seeds of this and many other acts of violence in our city."

The statement continued, "Cedric is a tireless community advocate, entrepreneur, and business owner who works to address the root causes of inequity in our community through his work with Support the Port and his Black history tour business, WilmingtonNColor. We recognize that if this could happen to him, it could happen to anyone."

Support The Port board co-chair Kathy Lindenmayer has also created a GoFundMe campaign with a $25,000 goal to help Harrison handle medical bills and living expenses after surgery to recover from the shooting.