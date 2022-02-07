New Hanover High School student, community activist among the injured in series of Wilmington weekend shootings

At least three separate shooting incidents took place this weekend, including a suspect firing shots into the air at Waffle House on Market Street early Sunday morning, and two incidents on Sunday evening: shots fired at the Breezewood Condos off of Carolina Beach Road, and four injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on North 31st Street near Creekwood.

The New Hanover County Schools district confirmed that one of the people injured near Creekwood was a New Hanover High School student. As a result, a non-conference game scheduled against Cape Fear Academy has been cancelled. Cedric Harrison, a community activist who founded Support the Port and is the CEO of WilmingtonNColor was also injured.

The incident at Waffle House took place around 3 a.m. in Ogden near the intersection of Gordon Road and Market Street. According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers "responded to this location in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival six subjects were detained at gunpoint. Officers were able to determine that the suspect, Elijah Tariq Shepard, 19, was shooting into the air, but prior to WPD officers arriving he tossed the gun under another vehicle."

Officers retrieved Shepard's weapon, a Glock 19, searched him — finding several shell casings — and arrested him. He was charged with Discharging Firearm in City Limits and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, given an $800 bond, and, according to records from the New Hanover County detention center, has since been released.

Less is known about the Breezewood Condos shooting. According to WPD, "officers located several shell casings ... outside the building along with damage. No persons were injured and no projectiles made it into any apartments. No suspect descriptions/vehicle descriptions," were available.

WPD asks anyone with information about any shooting to contact the department or use the 411 tip line.

