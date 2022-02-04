Genesis Block receives $100,000 to expand entrepreneurship opportunities and hire an Educational Coordinator

Genesis Block provides development services for early stage businesses and entrepreneurs. They primarily service minority owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Southeastern North Carolina.

The funds provided will allow Genesis Block to service more Wilmington based businesses and entrepreneurs. Like many businesses, Genesis Block experienced some losses during COVID-19 and wants to help other businesses that are trying to recover or just starting out.

Founder and CEO of Genesis Block Girard Newkirk, says he wants to give opportunities to people that are looking to transition into entrepreneurship.

“Our biggest concern right now, the biggest gap is touching those early stage entrepreneurs that may be leaving the workforce," he said.

In order to help expand the services that are offered, Genesis Block will hire an Educational Coordinator that will provide tuition support for under-served entrepreneurs to receive training as well as increase marketing to those same individuals.

Genesis Block currently has two programs that assist early entrepreneurs, Basics of Business and Jumpstart Academy.

