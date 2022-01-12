© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

WDI collection drive seeks donations to keep the homeless warm as cold weather strikes

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
Homeless in downtown Wilmington.jpg
File
/
WHQR
A homeless person in downtown Wilmington.

This week, Wilmington Downtown Inc. (WDI) launched its Warm-Up Wilmington Collection Drive to help the homeless in downtown Wilmington during the winter season

As temperatures continue to drop, many without homes or shelter need help to stay warm. A survey conducted by WDI in October of last year, indicated about 30 people were living in the streets of downtown Wilmington.

WDI’s drive is a part of their Downtown Street Outreach Specialist Pilot Project that identifies homeless individuals willing to receive assistance and connects them to the region's network of social services.

Holly Childs, president and CEO of Wilmington Downtown Inc, says, the goal is taking care of the homeless downtown and making them feel safe and welcomed.

“Some of them have just come upon hard times, and they would not be in the situation, had it not been for something happening in their lives. There are folks that are on the streets that have some stories that are, you know, really heartbreaking," she said.

The drive seeks new and unused items, with a greater need for items such as hand warmers, sleeping bags, and small toiletries. Wilmington Downtown Inc, donated $250 worth of new items to jump-start the drive.

The following new and unused items are being collected:

  • Handwarmers
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Coats
  • Scarves
  • Ponchos
  • Long-sleeved shirts/T-shirts
  • Sweaters
  • Men’s/Women’s sweatsuits
  • Sleeping bags
  • Men’s/Women’s undergarments
  • Socks
  • Backpacks
  • Small toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, hand sanitizer (no mouthwash please)

Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
