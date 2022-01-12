WDI collection drive seeks donations to keep the homeless warm as cold weather strikes

As temperatures continue to drop, many without homes or shelter need help to stay warm. A survey conducted by WDI in October of last year, indicated about 30 people were living in the streets of downtown Wilmington.

WDI’s drive is a part of their Downtown Street Outreach Specialist Pilot Project that identifies homeless individuals willing to receive assistance and connects them to the region's network of social services.

Holly Childs, president and CEO of Wilmington Downtown Inc, says, the goal is taking care of the homeless downtown and making them feel safe and welcomed.

“Some of them have just come upon hard times, and they would not be in the situation, had it not been for something happening in their lives. There are folks that are on the streets that have some stories that are, you know, really heartbreaking," she said.

The drive seeks new and unused items, with a greater need for items such as hand warmers, sleeping bags, and small toiletries. Wilmington Downtown Inc, donated $250 worth of new items to jump-start the drive.

The following new and unused items are being collected: