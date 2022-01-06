© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Wilmington City Council approves new deputy city manager, other positions

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published January 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
Wilmington City Council's first meeting for 2022.

On Tuesday, Wilmington City Council held its first meeting of 2022. Council members passed a host of agenda items they say will benefit the community and the City of Wilmington.

The city has expanded several positions covering health, legal services, and economic development. As the city continues to grow, so does the workload. To handle that, the city manager is asking for a new deputy city manager.

Council approved that request — and Mayor Bill Saffo wants to make sure the new position will also find ways to continue economic growth.

“I would hope that whoever this person is, under that responsibility will also be the opportunity to look for growth opportunities that may go outside of our borders," he said.

In addition to a new city deputy manager, the city added a program assistant to the Lead Hazard Reduction Program and a city Paralegal.

The program assistant will help with applicant intake and client support activities as it pertains to eligible residents and landlords who receive grants from the Lead Hazard Reduction Program.

The Paralegal will assist with capital improvement projects — the city has a completion goal for a number of those within the next three years. The City’s Engineering Department expects 12 out of 17 improvement projects to begin property. Many of these involve eminent domain actions, which are essentially civil lawsuits and require additional legal paperwork.

Ashley Brown
