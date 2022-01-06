Wilmington City Council approves new deputy city manager, other positions

The city has expanded several positions covering health, legal services, and economic development. As the city continues to grow, so does the workload. To handle that, the city manager is asking for a new deputy city manager.

Council approved that request — and Mayor Bill Saffo wants to make sure the new position will also find ways to continue economic growth.

“I would hope that whoever this person is, under that responsibility will also be the opportunity to look for growth opportunities that may go outside of our borders," he said.

In addition to a new city deputy manager, the city added a program assistant to the Lead Hazard Reduction Program and a city Paralegal.

The program assistant will help with applicant intake and client support activities as it pertains to eligible residents and landlords who receive grants from the Lead Hazard Reduction Program.

The Paralegal will assist with capital improvement projects — the city has a completion goal for a number of those within the next three years. The City’s Engineering Department expects 12 out of 17 improvement projects to begin property. Many of these involve eminent domain actions, which are essentially civil lawsuits and require additional legal paperwork.

