New Hanover County school board renews mask mandate for students and staff

County health officials told the school board that omicron is the main variant circulating in the community. They said it’s causing less severe illness when compared to Delta — but spreading more easily and rapidly than other variants.

Board Members Pete Wildeboer and Nelson Beaulieu tried to pass a motion to delay the masking decision until the county health board takes its own vote on January 18th.

But Board Member Hugh McManus emphasized with a school mask mandate only those who test positive are required to go home. Without masks, everyone who was exposed to the virus has to quarantine.

“If we’ve learned one thing in the last close to two years is that our kids need to be in school. I hope everyone remembers how far behind our students are, particularly our lower socioeconomic, and our priority schools. God knows they need to be in school. If a mask mandate keeps them in school, except for those who tested positive, who in god’s world doesn’t want them in school?,” said McManus.

His point of view prevailed. But, Wildeboer insisted that the masks do not offer much protection and claimed that the county’s latest effort to test the community is what is driving the spike in Covid numbers. But, the county's health experts contend masks do work, and pointed to the highly contagious nature of omicron.

Last week, the county tested just under 600 residents for Covid-19, about 25% of those tests came back positive.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story and may be updated with additional details.]

