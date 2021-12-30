New Hanover County holds drive-in Covid testing at NHC Annex

The late announcement yesterday didn’t prevent people from coming out. At 3:30pm on Wednesday, New Hanover County announced they’d hold a drive-in Covid testing site on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

According to the county, the goal of the testing site was mainly to target under and uninsured individuals to see whether or not they have Covid before New Year's festivities begin. This will help people decide whether or not they should isolate in the upcoming days.

Testing is one of the main ways to limit viral spread, besides wearing a mask and taking social distancing measures. With the rise of the omicron variant, there has been a higher demand for Covid tests of all kinds.

In mid-November, New Hanover County’s percent positivity test rate had fallen to 2.7 percent and the average of new cases per day had dipped to 14.5 per day, based on a total of 203 cases in a 14-day window.

As of Wednesday, the percent positivity test rate has risen to 11.6 percent, while the average of new cases per day has jumped significantly to 75.2 per day based on 1,053 total cases in a 14-day window.

