Local

NHCS gets unanimously positive response after polling parents on school-hosted vaccine clinics

WHQR
Published December 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST
A pharmacy technician prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event on Saturday in Denver.
A pharmacy technician prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination event on Saturday in Denver.

The results are in from a survey of New Hanover County public school families — families who responded unanimously voiced interest in getting vaccinated at a school-hosted clinic.

The district used SurveyMonkey to poll parents and guardians from December 6 to 13, asking families if they were interested in a clinic, what school their child attended, and whether they preferred morning or afternoon.

According to the district’s chief communication officer, the district received 612 responses, all positive, from 43 of the 44 schools. The response rate varied for each school, hovering around 2 to 4 percent — only JC Roe had no families responding.

Vaccines are optional for New Hanover school students and staff; the district will require a parent or guardian to accompany any child who gets a vaccine at a school clinic.

Below: Survey results

Survey results data for New Hanover County Schools vaccine clinic questionnaire by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

Local