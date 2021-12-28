NHCS gets unanimously positive response after polling parents on school-hosted vaccine clinics

The district used SurveyMonkey to poll parents and guardians from December 6 to 13, asking families if they were interested in a clinic, what school their child attended, and whether they preferred morning or afternoon.

According to the district’s chief communication officer, the district received 612 responses, all positive, from 43 of the 44 schools. The response rate varied for each school, hovering around 2 to 4 percent — only JC Roe had no families responding.

Vaccines are optional for New Hanover school students and staff; the district will require a parent or guardian to accompany any child who gets a vaccine at a school clinic.

Below: Survey results